UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

BAMXF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $72.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

