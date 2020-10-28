Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.93

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

