U.S. Silica (SLCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect U.S. Silica to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLCA opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $202.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

