U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,899,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,880,000 after buying an additional 282,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,789,000 after buying an additional 898,764 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $10,535,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

