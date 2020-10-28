Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.20.

TRQ stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.98. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $277.97 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $12,126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 16.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,018,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,139,000 after buying an additional 10,913,199 shares during the period. Georgetown University boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% during the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 6,099,848 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,253,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 46.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,263,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 717,600 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

