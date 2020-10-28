Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.83

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.83 and last traded at C$10.34, with a volume of 52048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.64.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$385.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 0.019 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ulf Quellmann bought 100,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$107,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 292,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,686.19. Also, Senior Officer Luke Brandin Colton acquired 44,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$49,374.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,886 shares in the company, valued at C$49,374.60. Insiders purchased a total of 154,886 shares of company stock valued at $167,865 over the last three months.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

