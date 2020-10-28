Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.90). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $100.08 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

