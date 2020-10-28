Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$6.00 Price Target

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$6.00 target price from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVE. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.91.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$4.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$13.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

