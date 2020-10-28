TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Gap Down to $6.91

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $6.23. TSR shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%.

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

