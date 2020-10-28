Truist Securiti Weighs in on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

MRNS opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.