Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

HSII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

