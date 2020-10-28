Truist Securiti Comments on Equifax Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equifax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $6.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

EFX opened at $147.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.04. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth $41,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 53.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

