Truist Securiti Comments on AT&T Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

T opened at $26.92 on Monday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after acquiring an additional 107,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

