Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

CADE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

NYSE CADE opened at $11.47 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.63%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,213.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,477 shares of company stock worth $120,098. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 208,627 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

