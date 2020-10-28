Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Boosted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after buying an additional 396,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after buying an additional 228,155 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

NYSE TFC opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

