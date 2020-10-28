Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) vs. Elbit Imaging (NYSE:EMITF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) and Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trinity Place and Elbit Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Place 0 0 0 0 N/A Elbit Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of Trinity Place shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Trinity Place shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of Elbit Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Trinity Place has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elbit Imaging has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Place and Elbit Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place 889.67% -19.46% -3.54% Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trinity Place and Elbit Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place $4.06 million 11.01 -$2.18 million N/A N/A Elbit Imaging $22.73 million 0.48 -$138.16 million N/A N/A

Trinity Place has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elbit Imaging.

Summary

Elbit Imaging beats Trinity Place on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc., a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including its online marketplace at FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings. The company is also involved in the sale of plots in India. It has operations in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

