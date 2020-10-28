TriNet Group’s (TNET) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.25.

TNET stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $73.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $814,589.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $46,748.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,730 shares of company stock worth $5,771,456. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

