TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zelman & Associates

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 73,479 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,829 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

