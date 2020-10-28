TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TRI Pointe Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, 140166 upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 73,479 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

