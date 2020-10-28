Trevali Mining (TV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$59.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.40 million.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TV stock opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.05 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight Capital lowered Trevali Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.10 price objective on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.18.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.