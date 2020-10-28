Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.83

Shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 40850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

