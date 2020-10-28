Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 0.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $4,896,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Travelers Companies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Travelers Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $141.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.