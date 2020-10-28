TransMedics Group (TMDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $354.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $35,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

