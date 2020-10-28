Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Short Interest Update

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Trans-Lux stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. Trans-Lux has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

Get Trans-Lux alerts:

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter.

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.