Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

TSCO stock opened at $134.16 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average is $130.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

