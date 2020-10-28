Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $315.68

Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315.68 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 296 ($3.87), with a volume of 94147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.02).

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91.

Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 4.98 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trackwise Designs plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's circuits are used in RF/antenna and lightweight interconnect products. Its products are used in telecommunications, aerospace, marine, defense, space, scientific, industrial, security, and automotive sectors.

