TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Trading Up 17.3%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares were up 17.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 179,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 162,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination products and services for indoor and outdoor surface, and air decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a point and spray disinfection/decontamination system; SteraMist Environment System, a system that provides room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

