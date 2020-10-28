Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TITN. William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.94. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

