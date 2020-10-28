TimkenSteel (TMST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.49. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.70 million. On average, analysts expect TimkenSteel to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Shares of TMST opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $173.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on TimkenSteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.