ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) (LON:TSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.00

ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) (LON:TSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 69.80 ($0.91), with a volume of 1898919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 62 ($0.81) price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.69.

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing and credit point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck.

