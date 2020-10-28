Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 281500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 13.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.93.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Anti-Cancer Therapy and Medical Laser Technology.

