The Western Union (WU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) will post its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect The Western Union to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Western Union to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE WU opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
