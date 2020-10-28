The Western Union (WU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) will post its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect The Western Union to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Western Union to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Several analysts recently commented on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.