The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.05

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.05 and last traded at $119.27, with a volume of 834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRSC. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Providence Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1,981.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $282.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, analysts forecast that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Providence Service during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

About The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

