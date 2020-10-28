The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 4.8% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $142.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total transaction of $5,001,154.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,008 shares in the company, valued at $43,800,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,445 shares of company stock worth $66,106,786. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

