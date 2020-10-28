The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Delta Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 4.2% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 478,445 shares of company stock worth $66,106,786. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

