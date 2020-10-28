The Marcus Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.21). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($4.51) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCS. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of MCS opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $242.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Marcus during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Marcus by 46.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in The Marcus by 21.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

