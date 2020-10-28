The Manitowoc (MTW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect The Manitowoc to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. On average, analysts expect The Manitowoc to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MTW opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $283.07 million, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.90. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.10.
The Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
