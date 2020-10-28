The Manitowoc (MTW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect The Manitowoc to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. On average, analysts expect The Manitowoc to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTW opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $283.07 million, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.90. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

