The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The Joint has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.79 million, a PE ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The Joint had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Joint by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.