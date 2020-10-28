The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised The First Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $30.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNLC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The First Bancorp by 941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The First Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

