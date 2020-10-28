The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

