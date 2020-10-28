TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$80.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) alerts:

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock opened at C$64.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.21 and a twelve month high of C$66.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.15, for a total value of C$3,143,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,162,098.70.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.