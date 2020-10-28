TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$75.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) alerts:

TSE TFII opened at C$64.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.21 and a twelve month high of C$66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$59.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 27.58%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.15, for a total value of C$3,143,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at C$237,162,098.70.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.