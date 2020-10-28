TFI International Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

NASDAQ TFII opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the period. TFI International comprises approximately 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

