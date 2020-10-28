Tervita (TSE:TEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.85

Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 46257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEV. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tervita from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ATB Capital raised Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. AltaCorp Capital raised Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tervita from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tervita has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

The stock has a market cap of $214.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$378.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tervita Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

