Teradyne, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TER. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

NYSE:TER opened at $87.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $953,810.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,639.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,321 shares of company stock worth $6,460,943. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.