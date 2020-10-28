Tenet Healthcare Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.11 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THC. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Shares of THC stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.46, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136,807 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,006,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 32.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

