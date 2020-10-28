Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after buying an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after buying an additional 832,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 103,702 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

