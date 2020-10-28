Telsey Advisory Group Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $275.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DECK. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK stock opened at $262.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $267.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.79, for a total transaction of $105,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,574 shares in the company, valued at $6,233,903.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,236 shares of company stock worth $5,664,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $381,395,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 193,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 167,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,935,000 after purchasing an additional 32,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.