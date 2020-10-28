TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the September 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ MOHO opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products.

