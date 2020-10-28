Teck Resources Ltd. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.